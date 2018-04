MIAMI - - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saved a flock of ducklings that had fallen into a drain on Saturday morning.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, the department's Rescue 9 crew received a call that ducklings had fallen into a drain near 7354 Southwest 105 PI.

When the crew arrived, they located the drain and pulled the ducklings out, officials say.

The ducklings were assessed for any injuries and reunited with their mama duck, officials say.

