Dump truck crashes into building in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dump truck crashed through a business Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred at a State Farm agency at the corner of Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 60th Court.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows the dump truck crash through the wall of the business, slamming into a woman working at her desk.

"I ran over there and saw my staff member injured," State Farm agent Carlos Luis said.

At least eight vehicles were involved in a crash that sent the dump truck plowing into the business.

Witnesses said several people were loaded into ambulances and taken to an area hospital.

A driver involved in the wreck said a line of cars started to stop in the eastbound lanes when another vehicle slammed into his. He said the dump truck then crossed the median and slammed into the building.

The dump truck remained wedged halfway through the building while structural engineers determine how to safely remove it.

