El Portal police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Ethel Ferguson was last seen on Friday night.

EL PORTAL, Fla. - El Portal police are searching for an 83-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since late Friday.

A spokesperson for the El Portal Police Department said Ethel Ferguson was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Northwest 88th Terrace.

Ferguson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with gold lettering that said "Spirit of Christ" and purple sweatpants. She was carrying a Dooney & Bourke purse.

Police said Ferguson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia and has not taken her daily medication.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Portal Police Department at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.