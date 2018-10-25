Explosive devices sent to politicians, CNN mailed through Opa-locka, reports say

MIAMI - The explosive devices sent to several politicians and broadcast networks this week were reportedly mailed through a South Florida mail facility.

CNN reports the pipe bombs sent to the Clintons, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats were sent out of the Opa-locka distribution center.

An official told the Associated Press that investigators have been examining a database of images of mail maintained by the U.S. Postal Service. It has provided clues pointing investigators toward Florida.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

During a briefing Thursday, officials confirmed the packages were sent through the U.S. Postal Service and that inspectors were searching mail facilities for additional packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.

All of the packages contained the return address of South Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the devices were intended to detonate or whether they were simply sent to sow fear.

That's according to two law enforcement officials who said the devices were not rigged like a traditional booby trap package bomb that would explode upon opening.

The officials said they didn't appear to have a trip wire or ignition.

