Fake doctor offers to inject Botox in undercover detectives' faces for $300, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman posing as a doctor at a west Miami-Dade beauty center was arrested Wednesday after offering to inject Botox in undercover detectives' faces for $300 each, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Liliana Patricia Sanchez, 55, communicated with the detectives via phone calls and text messages to coordinate their appointments at Lisans Beauty Center at 2721 SW 137th Ave.

Police said the undercover detectives' appointments were scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The detectives gave a takedown signal after meeting with Sanchez and she was taken into custody, the arrest report stated.

Police said Sanchez provided written consent for authorities to search the medical office.

According to the arrest report, numerous prescription drugs were found inside the office as well as controlled prescription drugs, such as alprazolam, lorazepam and temazepan.

Sanchez was arrested on charges of possessing prescription drugs with the intent to sell or deliver, unlawful use of a communication device, practicing as a health care professional without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

