Family, friends gather to remember cheerleading coach stabbed to death

DORAL, Fla. - A tribute was held Saturday for a cheerleading coach who was found dead in his home.

It was a small, intimate ceremony in which friends and family gathered to remember their loved one. He was a coach known in the cheerleading community, and on Saturday, Miami-Dade police continue their search for his killer.

Tears ran down the faces of family and friends as they celebrated the life of 39-year-old Joany Lobo.

"My brother was full of life," Madelin Gonzalez said. "Lovable. He was very much loved by everybody."

Pictures showed the cheerleading coach, known to many as Jojo. Family members told Local 10 News he worked at Evolution All Stars gym for the last three years doing what he loved, teaching his students, always with a smile on his face.

"His passion was his kids. He lived for his kids. He lived for the students," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was joined by her brother, Aramis, as they remembered the life of their brother, a life they say was taken too soon.

"He would've wanted everyone to remember him as he was -- the happy person, giving everything to everybody," Gonzalez said.

According to Miami-Dade police, co-workers and friends began to worry when Lobo failed to show up to work Aug. 2. When officers arrived to his home on Southwest 125th Avenue, his door was locked. After investigators made their way inside, they discovered Lobo stabbed to death.

"He is our brother, and we want justice for him," Gonzalez said.

As those closest to him remembered the brother, son, coach and friend, they have a message to anyone who can help catch his killer.

"Give any information that you have. It doesn't matter how small, how big," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.