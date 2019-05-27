Family, friends gather to remember slain football player in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - In the park where he grew up playing football, those who knew and loved Joshua Ancrum gathered to celebrate a life full of promise.

"This is overwhelming, actually. It's a little bit too much for me to take in," Joshua's mother Nitza Alvarez said as family and friends gathered at Carol City Park Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Joshua had offers in-hand to play on the college level when he was shot last week at a Miami Gardens home reportedly after a fight over a video game.

He was flown to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"His mission was probably over. We just don't understand the purpose. But his mission was probably over. To be 17 and impact as many lives as he did, I think that was a blessing by itself," said Bernard Ancrum, Joshua's grandfather.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. He faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

Joshua Ancrum, who played for the South Florida Express seven-on-seven football team, was fatally shot at a Miami Gardens home.

Brett Goetz is with the 7-on-7 South Florida Express football team that Joshua played on. The team helped organize Monday's vigil.

"It's tragic ... 17 years old ... You have the world ahead of you," Goetz said.

The team also set up a GoFundMe page, which is close to reaching its $10,000 goal to help pay for his funeral expenses.

South Florida rapper Bill Kapri -- a.k.a. Kodak Black -- is one of the hundreds of people who have donated.

Funeral services for Joshua are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.

"Good brother. Very hard player. He really loved the game," said Geovonni Ribalta, one of Joshua's friends.

