Family gives varying stories about how dog was stabbed

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating after a dog was stabbed and then taken to an animal hospital.

Family members gave Local 10 News different stories about what happened to the dog.

What we do know is that the dog, which appeared to be friendly with reporter Roy Ramos, was stabbed several times Tuesday night. He was then rushed to the animal hospital by his owner, where he was listed in critical condition.

Despite being covered in visible injuries across his body, Kimbo was in good spirits as he saw his owner, Regla Cynthia Alfonso, for the first time since she said he was stabbed repeatedly by her daughter's boyfriend.

Alfonso said Kimbo was stabbed after her daughter, Shaina Boucle, and her boyfriend sprayed the animal in the face with computer cleaner and the dog became irritated.

"She kept on spraying the spray to him, so he attacked her," Alfonso said. "And her boyfriend stabbed him six times."

But Boucle told Ramos a different story.

"All of a sudden, he got angry for a bone. He fights with all the little dogs we have in the house and he just attacked me," Boucle said.

Boucle said she stabbed the dog, not her boyfriend.

"I just stabbed him three times," she said. "He is very aggressive."

Ramos didn't see that aggression as Kimbo walked out to see his owner at Knowles Animal Clinic after he was initially brought there in critical condition.

"There were multiple stab wounds on the neck, and the ear and also the chest," Dr. Javier Canabal said.

City of Miami police responded to the clinic after they were notified about the stabbing by employees of the animal hospital.

Miami-Dade police officers later arrived at the home where the incident happened.

Boucle claims she was just defending herself. While no one was charged with animal cruelty, Canabal said the incident is unacceptable.

"It is our job as human beings to take care of them, not to mistreat them or abuse (them)," Canabal said.

Kimbo will remain at the animal hospital for the next two days until he recovers from his injuries.

Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.

Miami-Dade police said they continue to investigate the incident.

