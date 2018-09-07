Family injured in Homestead crash could soon be released from hospital

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Four children who were injured in a car crash Thursday in Homestead could get out of the hospital Friday, their mother told Local 10 News.

"I could have been dead," the children's mother, Lori Parsons, said.

Parsons spoke to Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright on Friday about what led up to the violent wreck that landed her and her four children in the hospital.

"(We) went to the Family Dollar store, and when I went straight, a car hit me. And they said the car rolled over three times," Parsons said.

The impact was strong enough to send both cars careening into a yard, almost hitting a house.

Police said the two vehicles were approaching the intersection of Southwest 11th Avenue and Sixth Street when one of them ran a stop sign, causing the crash.

It's unclear whether Parsons was the driver who ran the stop sign.

Before Parsons even knew what was happening, she said a helicopter arrived to take them to the hospital.

"I was completely unconscious. All I remember is a stop sign and then a car coming toward me. After that, I don't remember nothing," she said.

Parsons suffered some cuts and bruises.

Her children -- ages 2, 3, 5 and 10 -- also suffered minor injuries.

The children are still processing what happened, but they remain in high spirits during their recovery.

Meanwhile, work is underway to repair the fence that was broken during the crash.

