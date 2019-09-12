Family of hit-and-run victim hoping for justice nearly year after fatal crash

DORAL, Fla. - A family is asking for help after a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened nearly a year ago.

The 35-year-old victim, Carlos Gilberto Garcia Chacon, was in town from Colombia, waiting for his wife and daughter to arrive the following day.

He was hit by a car at 5:15 a.m. while walking in the 300 block of Northwest 109th Avenue on Sept. 20, 2018.

In the time since the crash, Miami-Dade police detectives have worked to find leads and have passed out flyers in the area of the crash.

Police and the family of Chacon spoke Thursday in the hopes that someone will come forward and help bring the hit-and-run driver to justice.

"It's heartbreaking to have to tell her and her daughter that we haven't been able to make a break in the case because nobody has come forward with any information," Sgt. Michael Tapanes said, referencing Chacon's widow. "It really is heartbreaking to look at her in the face and see how much she is hurting."

Police still do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.