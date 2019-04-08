Family of shooting victim says doorbell video shows person of interest

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The family of grandmother who was killed in a dispute over a dog last week in Miami Gardens says police should question a man who was recorded by neighbor's doorbell camera just minutes before the shooting.

The family believes that the gunman fired at Danette "Dee Dee" Simmons and her family last week for their pet Yorkshire terrier. They said he kept claiming the dog belonged to him.

"It was senseless, it was without merit," said Courtney Johnson, the victim's sister. "Who have we become? It's frightening when you want something that's mine and you want it bad enough that you would hurt, harm or kill me."

Just before the gunfire, a doorbell camera down the block recorded a man ringing the bell twice. He then headed in the direction of the Simmons home.

The homeowner posted the video on social media asking, "Who is this guy? There was a shooting down the street from my house last night at 11:30 p.m. He was at my door around 11:10 p.m."

Attempts to reach the homeowner Monday were unsuccessful.

The Simmons family believes that man could be the gunman.

"There were two children and another adult in the house -- so we could've been having two, three, four funerals today," Johnson said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department said detectives are aware of the video, but stopped short of calling the man either a person of interest or a suspect.

With the gunman at large, neighbors are concerned. The community has an active neighborhood watch and everyone knows their neighbors.

"This particular incident is not the norm. Look around. We're quiet like this all the time," said Betty Cepeda, the president of the neighborhood watch.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

