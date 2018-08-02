Family-owned business offers $1,000 reward for information about stolen bucket truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A family-owned business near Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to their stolen bucket truck or to an arrest.

The truck was stolen around 1 a.m. Tuesday from Rapid Signs at 7280 SW 40th St.

Surveillance video shows a man in a hooded sweater walking outside the business before the truck was stolen.

The business' manager told Local 10 News that the company purchased the truck eight months ago for $80,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 35-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.