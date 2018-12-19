Family seeks help in finding killer of Miami-Dade County librarian

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A South Florida family is seeking help in finding the person who fatally shot Jaime Humet, a longtime Miami-Dade County librarian.

Miami Gardens police said Humet, 47, was killed Dec. 10 during an attempted robbery as he left a credit union.

According to authorities, Humet was at a red light, waiting at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street, when he was gunned down. Investigators said he had just left a nearby Dade County Federal Credit Union branch when he was approached by a gunman who got out of another vehicle and shot him.

Humet worked for the Miami-Dade Public Library System for 21 years, most recently at the Miami Lakes Branch.

Miami-Dade County officials said he was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He was, like, too good for this world," Humet's mother, Pilar Humet, said. "My son was like an angel in this world."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Officials said the Humet family wants the public to be aware that there are fraudulent GoFundMe pages and social media posts asking for monetary donations.

They said the family is only asking that you keep them in their prayers and is not seeking any donations.

Humet's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral.



