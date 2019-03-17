Family seeks justice after woman killed in FHP-involved shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a woman killed in a trooper-involved shooting said they are now taking the necessary steps needed to seek justice.

The family of Latasha Walton, 32, was very upset when Local 10 News spoke with them Saturday. They feel the trooper had other options and didn't need to open fire on their loved one.

"There was other tactics he could’ve went through besides pulling the gun on my sister," Alphonso Wright said.

Walton's brother is sounding off after his sister, who he said raised him, was shot and killed by a state trooper during a traffic stop at the Golden Glades park-and-ride Tuesday night.

"She was our provider. She was our support system, our backbone. She was everything to us," Wright said.

Cellphone video shot by another driver shows Trooper Ronald Melendez-Bonilla with his gun drawn, trying to stop Walton behind the wheel of a white BMW that was reported driving erratically.

The video shows another trooper behind the car when it appears to hit Melendez-Bonilla, knocking him to the ground. As he is seen getting on his feet, he then opens fire.

"Everybody who I have spoken with who saw the video, the first question they ask is why did he have to shoot," said Benjamin Crump, attorney for the Walton family.

The BMW was left riddled with bullets, Walton's body underneath a yellow tarp. But today, the family is searching for justice. They spoke with Local 10 News and are now taking action against the man they say had no right to open fire.

"I am on a relentless pursuit for justice for my sister," Wright said.

Crump said he plans to meet with the state attorney's office Tuesday with hopes to launch a criminal investigation against Melendez-Bonilla.

"This was a highway patrol officer who we believe did not follow his training, violated their policies and procedures, and put himself in a position that caused this situation to unfold," Crump said.

In addition to meeting with the state attorney's office, the family said they also plan to meet with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Local 10 News will be there for that meeting.

