Family seeks justice for man 3 years after he was killed by Homestead police officer

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A family is seeking justice three years after their loved one was shot dead by a Homestead police officer.

Homestead police confirmed that the officer involved has since become a detective, all while the case is still under investigation.

"How can we grieve? There's no justice yet. There's no justice," said Andrina Foster, whose brother, Edward Foster, was fatally shot in 2015.

Andrina Foster said emotions surrounding the shooting are still raw for her.

"I can't say he's guilty or not guilty," Andrina Foster said. "Everybody's not guilty until proven by the law. But by any means necessary, we're gonna get justice for my brother."

Relatives said Edward Foster was fatally shot July 16, 2015, while he was walking to a meat market to pick up scraps to feed his dog.

Police said they responded to the area after receiving reports of someone carrying a gun.

The encounter ended when Officer Anthony Green fatally shot Edward Foster.

In 2016, Local 10 News learned Green was involved in at least six police-involved shootings.

"He's still on the streets. He's still patrolling. Still harassing. We have to do better," Andrina Foster said.

Two years ago, Andrina Foster led a protest against Green.

She admits her brother wasn't perfect. Documents show he did have a criminal record. But she said what matters is what happened that fateful day in a parking lot that’s still painful for her to visit.

"He had his hands up," Andrina Foster said. "There's a lot of things that don't sit right."

The State Attorney's Office continues to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.