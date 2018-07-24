Father, 1-year-old child shot in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man and his 1-year-old child were shot Monday in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said the shooting took place around 9 p.m. near Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 187th Street.

Austin said the man was shot in the chest several times.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to a local hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Witnesses at the scene said the attack appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

"I am heartbroken to hear a child barely old enough to walk had to be air rescued after being shot," said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Twitter. "My prayers for this child and the other victims of this senseless attack. How many more children will fall victim to violence in our neighborhoods?"

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.