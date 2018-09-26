FBI seeks man who robbed Chase Bank branch in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch Wednesday in Miami-Dade County.

The robbery was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 12001 SW 26th St.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the man, who was dressed in business casual attire and wearing a hat, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

The FBI did not disclose the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



