Feds arrest multiple suspected gang members, drug dealers throughout Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted Homeland Security Investigations Thursday in executing several arrest warrants throughout Miami-Dade County.

HSI spokesman Nestor Yglesias said the suspects are believed to be involved in violent street gang activity and narcotic sales.

According to Yglesias, seven people were arrested Thursday morning, but more could be taken into custody by the end of the day.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the bust.



