Female clerk shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Homestead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla.. - Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting and robbery Monday at a 7-Eleven in Homestead.

The shooting was reported at 10:48 a.m. at the convenience store at 13690 SW 268th St.

According to police, a man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the man then shot at the clerk, striking her.

The victim then went to the back office, where the gunman followed her, authorities said.

Police said the gunman and a male employee got into a physical altercation in the office and the gunman fled the scene.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she is listed in critical condition.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with further details about the gunman is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

