Driver caught in crossfire during shootout on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A passing driver was caught in the crossfire during an early morning shooting between motorists on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. near Northwest 27th Avenue.

Witnesses told troopers they heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes coming from a white Porsche and another white vehicle. They said the occupants were shooting at each other.

A passing gray Volkswagen was twice struck by bullets -- once in the upper rear windshield and once in the right rear bumper. Investigators also recovered a bullet fragment from the trunk of the car. Police said the driver was not injured in shooting.

"Thank God that he was not seriously hurt," Camacho said.

Camacho said the passenger from the white Porsche later walked to the emergency room of Jackson North Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

"We were able to put all the pieces together when we interviewed him and he provided information," Camacho said.

Camacho said troopers still don't know of a motive for the shooting and they are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Florida Highway Patrol A projectile fragment was found in the trunk of a witness' car after a shootout on the Palmetto Expressway.

