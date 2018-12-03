FHP trooper recovering after rollover crash on Palmetto Expressway

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a rollover crash on the Palmetto Expressway.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were shut down Monday morning after a rollover crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

According to the FHP, the cruiser rolled over, but the trooper was not seriously injured and will be OK. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

The Palmetto Expressway was shut down starting at Northwest 58th Street for several hours.

