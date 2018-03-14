Fire breaks out at home in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out early Wednesday at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 7:14 a.m. near Southwest 127th Place and 49th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said 12 units were dispatched to the scene, where they saw smoke and heavy flames coming from the roof of the home.

Authorities said firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



