Fire destroys home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in southwest Miami-Dade County overnight and took nearly four hours to get under control.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the first call about the fire came about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the property off Southwest 153rd Avenue and Southwest 251st Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

A fire captain said firefighters had to shuttle water from a nearby well because of the remote area where the house is located.

Firefighters remained at the scene hours later, monitoring for hot spots.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

