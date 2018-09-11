Fire erupts at Miami Gardens church

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A fire erupted Tuesday afternoon at a church in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, located at 17025 NW 22nd Ave., was evacuated after the fire started.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3:45 p.m. as heavy smoke was coming from the church's roof.

It's unclear how many people were inside the church, but authorities said no one was injured.

Authorities are working to extinguish the fire.

