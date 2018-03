SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A fire was reported Tuesday afternoon at a residential high-rise building in Sunny Isles Beach.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 231 174th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they were called to the building after smoke was seen coming from a machinery room.

Authorities said the fire is under control.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.