Firefighter injured battling flames at Delicias de Espana bakery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A firefighter was injured early Tuesday while battling a fire at a southwest Miami-Dade County bakery.

The fire started about 12:20 a.m. inside the family-owned Delicias de Espana restaurant and bakery at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 57th Avenue.

Firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and found heavy smoke and flames inside the kitchen.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

While battling the blaze, one firefighter was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at the Delicias de Espana bakery at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 57th Avenue.

The family-owned bakery has been in business for 20 years. The owner's grandson said the damage to the interior of the restaurant is extensive.

"It's hard, I mean, especially when you walk inside and you see the inside, how it is," Andres Cuadriello told Local 10 News.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Firefighters survey the damage after extinguishing the flames in the kitchen of the family-owned Delicias de Espana restaurant and bakery.

Although the business is likely damaged beyond repair, the family remains hopeful that they can salvage enough to rebuild at the flagship location.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.