Firefighters knock down large blaze near Dadeland Mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A large fire broke out Sunday in a nature preserve near the Dadeland Mall in southwest Miami-Dade County, officials said. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which at one point came within 50 feet of a row of million-dollar houses.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, said the fire started around noon near the 8000 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue. It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze, Lay said.

"We had a significant grass fire that was coming out of the east, and it was pushing on a row of houses here that we are assigned to protect," Lt. Jason Moghari said. "We were able knock it down with the units that we have on scene."

Moghari said high winds complicated their efforts.

Nearby residents were prepared to evacuate, but they were able to stay put, and no one was hurt.

"We saw the flames, they were getting very close to the house and we were waiting for the firefighters to get here and eventually they did get here but it was out of control!" homeowner Gloria Perez said.

Firefighters said they were continuing to monitor hot spots Sunday evening to ensure that the fire did not reignite.

Units from the Florida Forest Service assisted the county firefighters, Lay said.

Another brush fire broke out Saturday in the Redlands area of southwest Miami-Dade County.

That fire burned through about 25 acres of brush, but firefighters were able to keep the flames away from nearby homes.

