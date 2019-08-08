Firefighters deal with hazardous chemical leak at Port of Miami

MIAMI - Firefighter contained a hazardous chemical Wednesday at the Port of Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Hazardous Materials Response team responded to 1015 N. America Way. The call involved more than a dozen units and was active until late Wednesday night.

A source with the department said firefighters suspected the leak involved ammonia, which is usually shipped in steel containers that can explode when they are exposed to high heat. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson had yet to confirm that early Thursday morning.

Firefighters opened a blue Seaboard Marine container. They removed three orange cylinders along the port's waterfront Antarctica Way, where shipping containers were stacked up.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continued to operate during the incident.

