Firefighters push back blaze threatening mobile homes

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - A fire Sunday burned through at least 50 aces of brush and threatened several mobile homes near the Everglades in Florida City, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the fire had been mostly contained, but advised residents with respiratory issues to remain indoors because of heavy smoke in the area.

The fire came within about 10 feet of several homes, said Scott Peterich of Florida Forest Service, which also battled the blaze.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt, Lay said.

“It was hard for our equipment to get out there,” Peterich said. “But with the southeasterly wind, the fire pushed right up to the border of the community.”

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.