Firefighters rescue several cats, dogs from burning home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued several cats and dogs from a burning home Sunday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started at 771 NW 147th St. just before 10 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said flames were coming from the garage when they arrived.

While one crew worked to battle the flames, another crew went inside and saved several cats and dogs in the house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue A cat was among the pets rescued from a house fire at 771 NW 147th St.

Firefighters said the residents safely escaped before they arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

