Firefighters rescue several pets from house fire in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County firefighters rescued several pets early Saturday from a house fire in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire broke out after just after midnight at a home in the 1700 block of Northwest 66th Street, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters were able to pull a dog and several turtles from the fire. No one was hurt in the fire, which enveloped the home in thick smoke.

Another fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at a home near Northwest 77th and Northwest 13th Court. The firefighters quickly put out the blaze and no one was hurt, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused each blaze.

Firefighters tackle a house fire early Saturday near Northwest 77th and 13th Court.

