Firefighters rescue woman from dangling car in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a Lexus SUV that was dangling from the second floor of a parking garage in Miami Springs after somehow barreling through the guardrails.

Witnesses at a nearby medical school said they heard a commotion, and they were stunned to see the car appear to be hanging off the edge of the garage.

“Oh my God! Is the car going to fall? Is the car going to fall? Is she okay?" Trina Askew said.

Firefighters arrived about 4 p.m. to the garage at 700 S. Royal Ponciana Blvd. Battalion Chief Danny Cardeso said the driver was "still panicked, but behind the wheel."

Firefighters used a truck to anchor the SUV from the garage and heavy duty trucks on the ground. They secured pulleys to stabilize the car. Cardeso said the SUV’s hatchback helped to keep it wedged in the opening.

"That was really the only thing keeping it from falling," Cardeso said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., firefighters finally pulled the shaken driver to safety and said she was in good condition. She said the incident happened quickly and that she was relieved to be on solid ground. How she maneuvered the car forward, bashing the guardrail and tension wires, is still under investigation.

"She did not say exactly how it happened," Cardeso said.

Her smashed-up Lexus was carefully lowered to the ground and towed away.

"As a nurse, your heart goes out to that person," Askew said. "You just want them to be okay."



