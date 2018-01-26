First responders called to construction site after heavy equipment traps worker

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - First responders were called to a construction site near Miami International Airport Friday afternoon after receiving reports about a worker who was trapped by heavy equipment.

The incident was reported at 2900 NW 39th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after the incident and saw that the name of the construction company working at the site was Pac Comm. Inc. (PAC).

According to the company's website, PAC provides heavy civil construction services for government and commercial clients.

No other details were immediately released.

