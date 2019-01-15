FIU police searching for man exposing himself on campuses

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Florida International University is warning students and staff about a man who has exposed himself to unsuspecting victims on its campuses on at least two occasions recently.

The university’s police department said in both incidents a man drove by the victims and exposed himself.

Police said the man was driving a newer model silver Infinity QQ60 with an unknown tag number.

Police described the perpetrator as a white man with facial hair who was between 20 and 25 years old. He has been seen on the Modesto A. Maidique and Biscayne Bay campuses.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Florida International University Police Department at 305-348-2626.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.