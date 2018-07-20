Recycling plant goes up in flames near Allapattah

MIAMI - The Ferrous Processing & Trading Co., a recycling plant along the Miami River, was on fire Thursday night in Miami-Dade.

There were 20 units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at 3700 NW North River Drive, near Allappattah.

Firefighters had contained the fire by 10:30 p.m. There was still a plume of smoke billowing onto the night sky. But there were no signs of any flames.

There were no reports of injuries or details about what might have sparked this blaze.

