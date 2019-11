This house on Southwest 22nd Avenue was badly damaged in an early morning fire.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fire started at a home on Southwest 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the flames damaged much of the garage and the outside of the home.

Several other rooms have smoke damage.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

