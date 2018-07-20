Florida man wanted for questioning in connection to Miami Lakes slaying

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Police are looking for Jamal Lamar Head, 32, to question him in connection to a homicide that occurred July 12 in Miami Lakes.

The victim, identified as Lester Hernandez, 37, was found shot to death in the area of Northwest 146th Street and Northwest 89th Avenue.

Police said Hernandez was found dead in the back seat of a rental car that had crashed into a tree.

His family has created a GoFundMe page in hopes that the funds received will help with the funeral arrangements.

Anyone with information about Head's whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective Michael Parmenter at 305-471-2400.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.