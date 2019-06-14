Former Miami Norland High assistant principal charged in slaying of teacher

Former Miami Norland Senior High School Assistant Principal Ernest Roberts posted a photo on social media of him and Kameela Russell after her body was found in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Former Miami Norland Senior High School Assistant Principal Ernest Roberts was arrested Friday morning and charged in the slaying of teacher Kameela Russell.

Roberts, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the educator, who was most recently assigned as a test proctor at the school.

According to the Miami Herald, investigators found forensic evidence that Russell died inside Roberts' home in Miami Gardens and that he later disposed of her car.

The Miami Herald reported that phone records also placed Russell at Roberts' home when she disappeared.

Authorities said Russell's body was found floating in a canal nearby on May 25.

"Knowing her and the type of person she was, I just don't understand it. I don't understand it at all," Kameela Russell's mother, Linda Russell, told Local 10 News last month.

Police said Kameela Russell had last been seen May 15 in her black Audi A6 in the driveway of a relative's home before disappearing. The relative lives down the street from Roberts.

After her body was found, the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide caused by blunt head injury.

Roberts posted on social media after the body was found, calling for anyone with information to come forward and to not rely on rumors about the death of a woman who he claimed was like a sister to him.

"Kameela was more than my sister. For 20 years she's been at my side," he wrote. "Both our families and close friends know the bond that we've had. If you know her, you know her spirit. The life of the party. Always there to lean on. The pain can't be put into words. It's almost too heavy to handle. Rumors are dangerous. Anyone with facts please reach out. We lost a beautiful mind and a great spirit."

Roberts was transferred to the Linda Lentin K-8 Center in North Miami in February.

Russell's mother is now watching over her 6-year-old and 15-year-old daughters.

A motive for the killing remains unclear.

