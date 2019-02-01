Freight train hits car in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE - A freight train hit a car with two people inside in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

Both of the car's passengers were able to get out of the vehicle, with one transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Sky 10 was over the scene in the 7000 block of S.W. 13th Street where the accident occurred.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said the car was on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

Stay with Local10.com and Local 10 for more on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.