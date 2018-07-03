Friends mourn death of young father after crash in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Friends and family of a man killed in a car crash this weekend in Sunny Isle Beach are remembering him as a dedicated father of two young girls and an accomplished attorney.

Miami-Dade County police said 34-year-old Amir Pelleg was killed and his wife and daughters were seriously injured when a car veered onto the sidewalk along Collins Avenue and struck a bus stop where the family was waiting.

Amir Pelleg's wife, Zulma, is currently in a coma at a local hospital, according to family friend Shannon Toher. The couple's two children -- 6-year-old Ariella and 2-year-old Aviva -- are being treated at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood. Toher said the girls are expected to make a full recovery.

"(Amir) dedicated his life to making them feel loved, safe and happy, and worked to afford them every opportunity in the world," Toher said.

Pelleg worked as a lawyer for Kayne Anderson Real Estate and was an active member of the Beth Torah Synagogue, Toher said.

Toher has organized a GoFundMe page to support the family. As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised more than $13,000 with a goal of $50,000.

The driver in the crash, 26-year-old Joseph Franco, stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police. Investigators have not determined why Franco lost control and veered onto the sidewalk.

