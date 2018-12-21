WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Miami-Dade police officer killed in ATV crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department is saying goodbye to an officer who was killed in an ATV crash.

Officer Jermaine Brown, 46, will be laid to rest Friday after a funeral service at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

Brown died last week after he lost control of the ATV he was riding along an embankment near a canal while on patrol in southwest Miami-Dade County.

A celebration of life for the 15-year veteran is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. He'll then be buried during a private ceremony.

