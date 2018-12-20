Funeral held for longtime Miami-Dade librarian killed during attempted robbery

DORAL, Fla. - A funeral was held Thursday for a longtime Miami-Dade County librarian who was fatally shot last week during an attempted robbery in Miami Gardens.

Jaime Humet's loved ones gathered at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral to say a final farewell to the 47-year-old.

The interment was to follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.

Miami Gardens police said Humet was gunned down Dec. 10 during an attempted robbery as he left a credit union.

According to authorities, Humet was at a red light, waiting at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street, when he was shot. Investigators said he had just left a nearby Dade County Federal Credit Union branch when he was approached by a gunman who got out of another vehicle and shot him.

Police said the car was a newer-model white Kia Optima. Surveillance video shows the gunman, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

"My family has been destroyed. My mother will never recover from this," Humet's brother told reporters Wednesday at a news conference.

Humet worked for the Miami-Dade Public Library System for 21 years, most recently at the Miami Lakes Branch.

Miami-Dade County officials said he was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

"He was, like, too good for this world," Humet's mother, Pilar Humet, said. "My son was like an angel in this world."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Those with information about the case are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Officials said the Humet family wants the public to be aware that there are fraudulent GoFundMe pages and social media posts asking for monetary donations.

They said the family is only asking that you keep them in your prayers and is not seeking any donations.



