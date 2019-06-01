Funeral held for teen football star shot to death in Miami Gardens

The side of Joshua Ancrum's casket was adorned with pictures of him wearing different football jerseys through the years.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A funeral was held Saturday for a 17-year-old football star who was shot to death during an argument about a video game.

Family, friends and teammates gathered at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church to say their goodbyes to Joshua Ancrum.

The teenager was fatally shot May 21 at a home on Northwest 207th Street in Miami Gardens.

His mother, Lisa Alvarez, said Ancrum was shot by his childhood friend after they got into an argument involving a video game.

Jatwan Phillips, 16, was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

Ancrum was a member of the South Florida Express seven-on-seven football team. He had received a scholarship to play football at Florida International University.

But it was obvious the talented defensive back hoped to one day play for the Florida State Seminoles. The team's mascot adorned his casket, which also included pictures of him wearing different football jerseys through the years.

Joshua Ancrum's casket showed his love for the Florida State Seminoles.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.