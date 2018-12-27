Good Samaritans pull 2 people from burning car in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Thursday morning after the car they were in crashed and burned in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred before sunrise near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 177th Street.

A nearby resident heard the crash and ran outside to help.

"We were scared because the car was on fire," the woman said. "We thought it was going to explode."

She said her neighbor came outside and helped her pull the victims out.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

