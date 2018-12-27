Miami-Dade

Good Samaritans pull 2 people from burning car in northwest Miami-Dade

Victims taken to hospital after fiery crash

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were injured Thursday morning after the car they were in crashed and burned in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred before sunrise near Northwest 52nd Avenue and Northwest 177th Street.

More Miami Gardens Headlines

A nearby resident heard the crash and ran outside to help.

"We were scared because the car was on fire," the woman said. "We thought it was going to explode."

She said her neighbor came outside and helped her pull the victims out.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.