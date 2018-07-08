Grandmother, 2 young boys carjacked outside Miami-Dade gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A grandmother and two young children were carjacked Sunday outside a northwest Miami-Dade gas station, the family said.

Travis Sands, the boys' father, told Local 10 News that two men entered his wife's car around noon while she was inside the Sunoco gas station at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest 149th Street. The men then fled in the car with the two boys and their grandmother inside.

"That was the scariest moment ever in my life. A stranger just jumped into my wife’s vehicle and drove off with my kids in it," Sands said.

Sands said Miami-Dade County police said were able to track the 2012 white Chevy Impala using a mobile phone inside left in the car.

"Because we had the location, we were able to find it before anything else could have escalated," Sands said.

Police followed the car and the men eventually bailed out of the vehicle at Northeast Third Court and Northeast 143th Street, Sands said. The boys -- 7 years old and 3 years old -- along with their maternal grandmother were not hurt.

It's unclear whether the men escaped without arrest. Miami-Dade police did not respond to multiple requests for comment Sunday.

Sands said he oldest son always wanted to be a hero and Sunday he got his chance. Sands said the boy stayed calm and was able to give police a detail description of the carjackers.

"I'm the hero for the day," the boy yelled from his father's truck after the incident.

