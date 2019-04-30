Grass fire continues burning in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A grass fire is burning Tuesday in west Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The fire was reported in the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said 10 acres had been burned around noon.

They are working with forestry officials to get the fire under control on the ground and by air.

According to authorities, firefighters are trying to protect a small number of homes that could be affected by the fire.

It's unclear how the fire started or how many acres have now burned.

