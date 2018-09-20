Grief counselors help middle schoolers overcome loss of classmate killed in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Grief counselors were on hand Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in northwest Miami-Dade to help students deal with the grief of losing a classmate who was killed Tuesday in a car crash while on her way to school.

"I feel sad for the parents and what can we do?" one parent, Antoine Doreus, said.

Doreus said his daughter was Carelle Philogene's classmate. He said she cried all night and he's thankful for the counseling resources provided Thursday by the school district.

"Even ourselves as adults, we go through situations like that. We feel it. Imagine with kids," Doreus said.

Authorities said Carelle, 12, was just a block and a half away from her home when the SUV she was riding in collided with two others cars at the intersection of Northwest 163rd Street near North Miami Avenue.

"I didn't know there was a minor in that car, but I saw the car flip and it was horrible," witness Dora Delgado said.

Authorities said seven people from three vehicles were injured and rushed to hospitals.

But Carelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the girl's father struggled to come to grips with the loss of his youngest daughter. All day, family, friends and neighbors stopped by to console him.

"I feel very sad. (He's) a good neighbor," Jacques Fleurido said Wednesday. "This is my neighbor, you know? Last night, I cried."

According to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, grief counselors will be at Thomas Jefferson Middle School throughout Thursday.

Police are still investigating the 3-vehicle crash that led to Carelle's death, but said it appears one of the vehicles ran a stop sign.

