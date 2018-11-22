Group of teenage vandals face charges for damaging church in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Officers arrested two 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy on Monday after they were accused of vandalizing a church earlier this month in Cutler Bay.

One of the boys is accused of pushing a window air-conditioning unit to create a vacant hole to break into St. Timothy Word & Worship Center, a nondenominational church at 8601 SW 199 St.

The boy opened the door so his accomplice could walk inside. One of the boys grabbed a fire extinguisher to discharge its contents inside, police said. They also threw a microphone at a flat screen, poured soup over computer equipment and broke a window, police said.

According to the complaint, the boys caused about $5,000 in damages and stole $20 in church donations. Prosecutors charged each of the boys with burglary of unoccupied structure and criminal mischief.

