Gunman riding bicycle shoots man in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A gunman on a bicycle shot a man in the leg late Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. outside a home in the 3100 block of Northwest 53rd Street.

More Crime Headlines

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he was listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.