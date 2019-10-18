Man shot, rushed to hospital in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound after police responded to reports of a loud boom in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade police officers, a man was shot at Northwest 66th Street and 18th Avenue on Friday.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, and his family was seen heading to the hospital just behind emergency vehicles.

Police officers roped off the scene and brought in K-9 units in search of the shooter, as well as interviewing residents for any clues about the shooting.

The man who was reportedly shot is a well-known figure in the neighborhood, according to witnesses. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story.

